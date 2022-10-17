Advisory: This article contains a distressing image

Three unlicensed dog breeders have been jailed for running an £850,000 puppy-selling operation where dead animals were found stored in a freezer.

Inspectors from the RSPCA were called in after families who had bought puppies from farms in south Essex said they had fallen sick shortly after purchase.

When they searched two addresses linked to the gang, they found young dogs infected with viruses, and discovered animals advertised as "home bred" had been bought in with doctored vaccination details.

The unlicensed gang had advertised more than 500 high-value puppies for sale during a 16-month period from December 2018, Basildon Crown Court was told.

When inspectors raided the properties, they rescued other young dogs and discovered some carcasses stored in freezers.

At Basildon Crown Court on Monday, four ringleaders were sentenced to prison terms of up to four years.

Kelly Bennett was sentenced to 49 months imprisonment for fraud, and a lifetime ban on the keeping of all animals - which cannot be appealed for 10 years - for animal welfare charges;

Ricky Bennett of Weymouth Drive, Chafford Hundred, was jailed for three years after he admitted acquiring criminal property, and given a 10-year ban on the keeping of animals for an animal welfare charge;

Stacey Jane Hayward, 41, of Colliford Road in Thurrock, was sentenced to 47 months in jail after admitting fraud.

The sentencing of a fourth person, Steven Foster, 42, for a charge of acquiring criminal property was adjourned until 10 November.

Puppies recovered from the gang needed veterinary treatment to recover. Credit: RSPCA

Hayward had been licensed to sell puppies but her licence was revoked in July 2018 - due to complaints about sick puppies - and her breeding licence expired in December 2018.

RSPCA investigators found links between two addresses in south Essex advertising puppies for sale.

Adverts using various names and numbers - for both addresses were advertising puppies described as "bred at home" although it appears a number were brought in from Wales.

Messages showed both Hayward and Kelly Bennett were sourcing puppies and placing adverts regularly, while Ricky Bennett took payments. Witnesses had paid money into Foster’s bank account.

Nine puppies were found living in a shed at Colliford Road in Chafford Hundred. One has since died but the other eight have been rehomed and made full recoveries.

At another property, Weymouth Drive in Thurrock, officers found two adult spaniels, six cocker spaniel puppies and two dead spaniel puppies.

The litter of spaniel puppies tested positive for Giardia, a small parasite that attacks the intestines.

A financial investigator from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit worked with the RSPCA to analyse records which showed the sale of the puppies generated almost £850,000 for the group.

Dead puppies were found at properties run by the puppy breeding ring. Credit: RSPCA

Concerns were first raised when a spate of families said their new puppies had died within weeks of buying them.

Tracy Bridgeman and her family bought a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy, called Joey, from the gang in November 2019, paying £750 in cash for him after seeing an advert on Pets4Homes.

Two days after they collected him, Joey was in the veterinary hospital on a drip with suspected distemper and pneumonia.

Ms Bridgeman said: “He was having fits and then, just a week after we collected him, he had two cardiac arrests and died.

"We’d only had him a short time but we’d already grown so attached. We visited him every day at the hospital and we’d hoped he would pull through. We were all utterly heartbroken.”

As well as being devastated, they were left with a £2,000 veterinary bill.

Rescued dog Wilf - pictured left at 10 weeks old, and months later after being nursed back to health. Credit: RSPCA

However, there have been happier endings for some of the other puppies rescued by investigators.

Wilf was just 10 weeks old when he was rescued and went into RSPCA care, before being placed with an RSPCA carer three weeks later.

"Wilf was scared of all noises and he had no doggy etiquette and didn’t know how to play nicely with other dogs," said his foster carer, Jane, who said he had now become a "wonderful, cheeky chap".

"He loves his cuddly toys and is always carrying one around the house, and he loves to go for long walks in the countryside," she added.

Inspector Vikki Dawe, from the RSPCA, said: “The heartbreaking reality of puppy farming is that the welfare of the puppies comes second to making money.

“The sums of money involved are just eye-watering; and it's another reminder of how unscrupulous this trade can be; and how dangerous poor breeding and trading practices are for dogs, pups and unsuspecting consumers.

“For anyone looking to buy a puppy, rather than adopt - we urge them to do their research, know the signs of an unscrupulous breeder and use tools such as the Puppy Contract to avoid becoming another victim of the puppy trade.”

