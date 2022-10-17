The family of a mother who died weeks after being injured in a road crash have described her as "the light at the darkest of times".

Rebecca Ableman, 30, died in hospital on Sunday from injuries she sustained when she and a child were hit by a lorry in Willingham in Cambridgeshire.

The crash happened on Station Road at about 11.20am on 22 September.

The child was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Ms Ableman's family said: “Becky was the light within our family. A beautiful partner, an aspiring sister and a precious daughter. The friend that brought everyone together and the colleague who helped so many who needed her.

"She was the most loving, caring and supportive partner you could ever wish for, she was always the light at the darkest of times.

“But most of all, she was the most amazing, strong, and loving mummy to her two-year-old daughter.

"Becky’s independence, kindness, determination and beauty will live on through her forever. She will always be her daughter’s superhero. We cherish every moment and memory we had together.”

The driver of the lorry, a 67-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He remains on bail.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 150 of 22 September.

