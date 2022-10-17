The wrestling star who inspired the film Fighting With My Family says her upbringing in the UK and her "crazy" family have been the foundation of her successful international career.

Speaking exclusively to ITV News Anglia on a whistle-stop tour home from California, Paige, who now goes by the name Saraya Bevis, also revealed that she is writing a tell-all book about her life so far.

The 30-year-old two-time WWE Divas Champion and NXT Women's Champion was back in Norwich for the first time in years to be a guest referee at a wrestling event organised by her famous fighting family.

Fightmare took place at the Norfolk Showground over the weekend and featured her brothers and parents wrestling.

She paid tribute to her "crazy" family, telling ITV News Anglia that she would not have wanted a "normal" home life.

"I feel that if I was brought up in a normal family I wouldn't be where I am so I am very fortunate and very thankful for my family. They're crazy but I love them," she said.

Saraya, formerly known as Paige, with her brothers Zak Zodiac and Roy Knight at WAW Fightmare Credit: Brett King Photography

It was a bittersweet homecoming following the death of her uncle Jules Bevis at the beginning of October, who collapsed during a charity boxing match.

Saraya said: "He passed away in the ring in front of everybody, doing it for charity for a little girl who has cancer.

"I can't imagine how my dad felt, how my mum felt. He was in my brother arms... It's just the most heartbreaking thing, but the wonderful thing is how much he was loved."

Her return to Norwich has been a long time coming. She left more than a decade ago, to follow her dreams of wrestling stardom.

Her story was told in the Hollywood film, Fighting With My Family, but that version of events did not give the full picture of her riotous family life, she said.

Saraya said: "It was a big deal and I got Florence Pugh playing me, who's this massive movie star and The Rock produced it.

"It's definitely a toned-down version of how my family is because they're definitely a rowdy bunch!

"I guess we're going to have to see part two and make it an R-rated version to get the full experience of my family," she joked.

Promotional picture of Saraya with All Elite Wrestling Credit: AEW

She has been out of the ring for five years because of injury but is hoping to make a comeback with All Elite Wrestling.

"I had two neck surgeries that ended the in ring career for me - but I am back, baby," she said.

A move into writing is also on the horizon, with the news that she will be penning her own story in a book detail her life so far.

"This is the first time I am actually saying it and it's the most surreal thing ever because I finally get to tell my story from my childhood up until this point so that's the big deal for me.

"Everything else I am trying to keep low key but big things are happening and I just feel very blessed that's for sure."

