The body of a man has been washed up on a beach the day after a swimmer went missing off the coast.

Police were called just before 7am on Tuesday after the body was found on the beach at Covehithe in Suffolk.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said that the body found was that of a man in his 60s who had not returned from swimming in the sea off Southwold on Monday.

The coastguard and ambulance service were also called out to the remote spot just four miles north of Southwold.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained, but they did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

The man's family have been told and a file will be prepared for the coroner, they added.