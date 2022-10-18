The first seal pup of the season has been born into England’s largest colony of grey seals.

Arriving two weeks earlier than last year the pup is expected to be the first of thousands.

Rangers at Blakeney Point in Norfolk have seen the number of pups being born there exponentially grow in recent years.

With the first pup being born at the point in 1988, and just 25 pups born in 2001, by 2019 there were more than 3,000.

Duncan Halpin, Ranger for the National Trust on the North Norfolk Coast said: “Our job over the coming weeks is to ensure that the seals remain undisturbed so the females can give birth and the pups can feed in peace to maximise the chances of survival.”

“Female grey seals typically live to around 35 years old," he added.

"They have their first pup at about three to five years old. Once they’ve had their first pups, they return to the same place each year to give birth."

There are roughly 400,000 grey seals globally, with around a third in British and Irish waters.

