A father will face trial next year charged with murdering his wife and their 12-year-old daughter.

Peter Nash, 46, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court by videolink from Norwich Prison on Tuesday.

He was not asked to enter pleas to the charges of the murder of Jillu Nash, 43, and their daughter Louise at their home in Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield near Sudbury in Suffolk.

Prosecutors allege that unemployed Nash killed the pair, who were discovered on September 8.

Louise Nash, who had severe learning difficulties, died of a stab wound to the stomach.

Suffolk Police said a Home Office post-mortem examination recorded that Tesco worker Ms Nash died of pressure to the neck.

The bearded defendant, who had short white hair and wore a black T-shirt, remained seated as he listened to proceedings in court.

Judge Martyn Levett remanded him in custody and set dates for a plea hearing on January 5 and a trial from April 17, with a time estimate of up to four weeks.

The house of Louise and Jillu Nash was cordoned off by police after their deaths. Credit: ITV News Anglia

