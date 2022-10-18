A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed at a house in Suffolk.

Police were called to Old School Close in Leiston at 8.50pm on Monday following reports of an attack.

The victim was taken to Ipswich Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

A 29-year-old man from Leiston has been arrested in connection with the attack.

He was also taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment, where he remains under arrest.

There are currently police scenes in place at four addresses in Old School Close, which are all connected with enquiries into the attack and also an earlier linked incident.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this crime, are asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting reference: CAD 402 of 17 October.