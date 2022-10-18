The body of a man who has been missing for four months has been discovered on the outskirts of Norwich.

Police were called shortly before 11am on Tuesday after a member of the public found a body in a field off the B1108 Watton Road, between the River Yare and Colney Lane.

While formal identification has yet to take place, the family of missing 40-year-old James Whitman, from Gressenhall, who was last seen at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on the evening of Monday 13 June 2022, has been informed.

Police had appealed to the public to check their sheds and outbuildings for Mr Whitman as they carried out large-scale searches.

Officers searched a lake close to the University of East Anglia in an effort to find him, as well as making house-to-house inquiries.