The RSPCA has praised local councils who have banned the giving of goldfish as prizes at fairs.

Twenty-eight local authorities have now taken up the ban since the RSPCA launched its #NoFunAtTheFair campaign.

The charity said the campaign, launched in June, had been backed by more than 7,600 supporters.

Huntingdonshire District Council became the latest council to take action after the ban passed at a meeting of its full council on 12 October.

Goldfish have traditionally been given as prizes at fairs for generations but the RSPCA says the practice is cruel.

It pointed out that people would not accept a dog, cat or rabbit for winning a game, receiving goldfish as prizes has become commonplace across England and Wales.

Lee Gingell, RSPCA’s public affairs manager for local government in England, said: "While goldfish can make great companions, they shouldn't be acquired via a spur-of-the-moment game.

“Goldfish are easily stressed and very often fish that are won as prizes suffer miserably from shock, oxygen starvation or die from changes in water temperature, and many may die before their new owners can get them home."

The RSPCA says goldfish could make excellent pets but could also be challenging to look after.

The charity said it would continue to make the case to both the UK and Welsh governments that pets being given away as prizes should be banned outright.

