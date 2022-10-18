A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was stabbed to death.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 8.50pm on Monday, reporting that a man had been assaulted at an address in Old School Close in Leiston, Suffolk.

The victim – believed to be a 41-year-old man – was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance, where he died.

A Home Office post-mortem examination is taking place this afternoon.

Police say they are investigating at four houses at the close, which are all connected with the inquiry, and an earlier incident which is linked to it.

A 29-year-old man from Leiston was arrested near the scene, initially on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment under police guard and was then subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

The suspect has since been transferred to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detectives said they were treating the murder as an isolated incident and believe that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this crime, are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference: 66656/22.