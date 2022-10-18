Play Brightcove video

People have spoken of their shock after a shooting in their street, as ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard reports.

Police hunting a gunman who shot a man in the head in a quiet residential road have revealed the victim was from Moldova.

Officers said he spoke Romanian and have issued a fresh appeal in his language to seek help from his community.

Police were called to Southampton Road in Far Cotton, Northampton, at 7.20pm on Saturday where they found the man with severe head injuries.

The 31-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Ch Insp Nathan Murray recorded an appeal on YouTube with Romanian subtitles urging anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "I want to provide reassurance that we believe this to be an isolated incident in the community. Part of our patrols with the local officers is to provide that contact for members of the community to come forward.

"If people do feel frightened they can come forward to speak to neighbourhood officers."

Extra police patrols were out on the street on Monday, in an effort to reassure people in the area.

Janet Briggs said she had never seen anything like it before. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Janet Briggs, who has run The Wool Shop opposite the church for 54 years, said she had never seen anything like it.

"There were police cars and ambulances and sniffer dogs. It was just like watching a film set, in actual fact.

"You don't expect it on your doorstep, do you? Especially at my age.

"You see things happen, but never shootings. It's the first one we've had in the area, and I hope it's the last."

Emma Roberts said people in the area were determined not to be defined by the shooting. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Emma Roberts, the Labour councillor for the Delapre & Rushmere ward, where the shooting happened, said people in the area had rallied together.

"It's a complete reaction of shock, complete disappointment that anything like this could happen in their area.

"But [there's] a real sense of community once again, which is no less than I expect from this area."

She said: "They don't want this to be the thing that Southampton Road or Far Cotton and all the rest of the ward is remembered by.

"Because it's not, it doesn't define this area. This area is phenomenal."

Police said the victim's family were being supported by specially-trained officers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 376 of 15/10/22 or submit it online.

