Traffic police have apologised to people disturbed by the "commotion" from a high speed car chase which ended with suspects hiding in people's gardens.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Roads Policing team pursued the suspects around Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard.

A stinger had to be deployed to bring the Audi to a stop and the police helicopter was brought in to track down the pair.

Police said the suspects ran into nearby gardens where they were found hiding in bushes.

Two people are in custody for driving offences, drug offences, theft offences and one wanted on recall to prison.

Bedfordshire Police tweeted: "Thanks to local officers for their assistance and sorry to the residents for the commotion!"

