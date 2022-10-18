Voters in Liz Truss's Norfolk constituency say the prime minister has "lost the plot" and looks "out of her depth" after just six weeks in office.

The reaction from her South West Norfolk base came as the beleaguered PM held meetings with her cabinet after apologising for "mistakes" in her premiership so far.

Ms Truss is seeking to shore up her authority after she sacked her former chancellor and abandoned her economic agenda in a bonfire of tax-cutting policies, sparking questions over her mandate to lead.

David Cain, a retired driver for an out-of-hours doctors' service who was waiting outside a supermarket in the town of Downham Market on Tuesday, said: "I think she's out of her depth, really.

"I think they're just delaying the inevitable. I think she's going to have to resign."

The 63-year-old, from Downham Market, said Ms Truss should not be the one to lead the Conservative Party into the next general election, adding: "She's not capable of the job."

He said he has voted Tory in the past but "would not bother voting at the moment".

The Conservative leader was first elected to represent South West Norfolk in the 2010 general election and has maintained a healthy grip on the Tory-safe seat ever since.

In 2019, she grew her majority to more than 26,000 - almost double that of 2010 - having taken 69% of the vote.

But a survey by pollsters YouGov revealed on Tuesday that the prime minister's favourability rating had fallen to -70, worse than any recorded by Jeremy Corbyn.

Retired school careers adviser Gordon McInnes, who was walking through Downham Market town centre, said damage had already been done.

The 69-year-old, from King's Lynn, said: "The woman's lost the plot and we're going to suffer for some of the stupid U-turns that have been put upon us now.

"Jeremy Hunt, I don't know if he's the guy for the job.

"I would like to see a general election tomorrow, not that I think [Labour leader Sir Keir] Starmer has got any fresh ideas.

"It's just a joke, it's a joke."

Retired upholsterer Jack Sedgwick said: "I think the longer she is there the bigger lead that the Labour Party will have."

The 76-year-old, from Downham Market, continued: "I've always voted Labour so it's a bloody good job."

Mr Sedgwick added: "I'm not a politician, I'm not a financial expert, but the U-turns - she looks out of her depth to me quite frankly. If I was her I'd pack it in."

Voters in Downham Market have been giving their verdict on the Prime Minister Credit: ITV Anglia

Retired council worker Heather Cain, who voted Conservative at the last general election, said Ms Truss is "probably not the right person to lead the country".

The 57-year-old, from Downham Market, said that in the past she has voted for the Liberal Democrats, Labour and "Conservative, I voted for Boris for Brexit".

But she said she would "find it really hard to vote again".

"I just don't think anybody really can do a good job and it's going to be really hard to get us out of this," Ms Cain said.

A woman, who did not stop to talk, said "bring back Boris" and walked off laughing.

