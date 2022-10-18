Non-league side Needham Market have been rewarded for making the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in their history with an away tie at League One strugglers Burton Albion.

The Suffolk minnows, who beat National League side Maidstone United 1-0 in the final qualifying round on Saturday, will head to the Pirelli Stadium over the weekend of November 4-7.

It promises to be a momentous occasion for the Marketmen who play in the Southern Premier Central division, the seventh tier of English football.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia on Monday, matchwinner Luke Ingram said that he wanted to face Ipswich Town in round one, but the club will still have been delighted to have drawn another League One team.

Burton are currently second from bottom in League One having only won two of their opening 14 league fixtures.

Kieran McKenna will take his Ipswich Town team to non-league side Bracknell Town. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town will face non-league opposition in the first round after being paired with Bracknell Town of the Southern League Premier South, while Cambridge United will also have an away tie at sixth-tier side Curzon Ashton.

National League North leaders King's Lynn Town have been handed an away draw as well at League Two side Doncaster Rovers, as have Stevenage who will take on Altrincham or Gateshead.

FA Cup first round draw - East of England ties

Curzon Ashton v Cambridge United

Peterborough United v Salford City

MK Dons v Yeovil Town or Taunton Town

Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town

Newport County v Colchester United

Doncaster Rovers v King's Lynn Town

Altrincham or Gateshead v Stevenage

Burton Albion v Needham Market

Barnet v Chelmsford City

Chesterfield v Northampton Town

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: