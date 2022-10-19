Police are responding to a 'security alert' on a plane at Stansted Airport.

Officers from Essex Police were alerted to the incident on Wednesday 19 October.

The airport runway was initially closed but has now reopened, police said.

The plane has been moved to another area while officers investigate.

The incident comes just a week after a Jet2 flight from Turkey to Manchester was diverted to Stansted following reports of a “potential threat on board”. No threat was established.

In a statement released shortly before 9.15pm, police said: "We are currently dealing with a security alert on a plane at Stansted Airport.

"The plane has been moved to a secure part of the airport while we carry out enquiries.

"The runway was closed for a short time but the airport is now fully open.

"We’ll provide further updates when we can."

More follows.