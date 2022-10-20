The body of a missing man has been found on a beach at Great Yarmouth almost a week after he disappeared.

Police were called shortly after 6.30am today, Thursday 20 October, after a body was found on the beach at North Drive, Great Yarmouth.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of missing 74-year-old Nigel Gravenall, from North Cove, near Beccles, have been told.

Mr Gravenhall was last seen walking south along Gorleston Beach promenade outside the Marina Bay café on the evening of Friday 14 October 2022.

He left his home in the village on foot at approximately 10am that morning.

Initial police inquiries found CCTV footage of Mr Gravenall in the Springfield Road area of Gorleston-on-Sea wearing a distinctive orange puffer jacket and blue baseball cap at around 5.15pm the same day.

There was a further confirmed sighting later in the evening on Friday 14 October at 7pm, when he was seen walking south along Gorleston Beach promenade outside the Marina Bay café.

Officers at the time said they were "extremely concerned" for Mr Gravenall’s welfare.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.