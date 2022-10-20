Cambridge United midfielder Adam May will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 24-year-old was forced off in the U's 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers on 8 October.

Key for the U's, May had played in every League One game for United up to that point, but manager Mark Bonner revealed his season was over on Thursday.

Bonner said May had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

The U's boss said: "I'm sure you will all join me in wishing him the very best in his recovery and will show him the love and support he will need."

May is expected to be out for nine months, according to Cambridge Independent.

Cambridge United are 18th in League One, just four points above the relegation zone.

On Saturday they host Port Vale at the Abbey Stadium. The visitors are level on points with United, but have a game in hand.

