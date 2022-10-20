Drivers heading to work in Thursday morning's rush hour faced seven miles of delays after six cars and a lorry crashed on the M11.

It happened southbound near Cambridge between J13 A1303 Madingley Road and J12 Granchester Road.

Traffic was briefly held back to let the emergency services attend the scene.

All lanes have now re-opened but there are still delays on the road with traffic moving slowly.

Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route if possible.

Heavy rain has also hampered driving conditions in the area. Credit: ITV News Anglia

