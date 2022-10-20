A police officer has been sacked after he was found to be in possession of extreme pornography.

PC Jamal Dickinson, who served with Cambridgeshire Police and was based in Peterborough, was investigated in April and faced a disciplinary panel on Wednesday.

He was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour and dismissed without notice.

He was also given a conditional caution.

"Possession of such material is unacceptable and illegal. The public would not tolerate serving officers possessing such material and nor will the police service," Cambridgeshire Chief Constable Nick Dean, who chaired the hearing, said.

"PC Dickinson would have known all too well that possession of such material was illegal and of a serious nature.

"We expect the highest standards from all of our officers, but PC Dickinson's conduct has been found to have fallen short of our expectations."

