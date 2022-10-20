Several schools have shut in Bedford after more than half a month's worth of rainfall fell in just a few hours across parts of the county.

Ruth Wilkes, headteacher of Castle Newnham School, said heavy rain affected both its primary and secondary sites on Goldington Road and Newnham Avenue, leaving staff with no choice but to close them.

On Twitter they showed how some classes and the hall had rain coming in with other buildings inaccessible due to flooding.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms also affected other schools in the town.

Mark Rutheford secondary school announced it would be closed all day alongside King's Oak primary and Westfield school.

Staff showing just how much water was lying on the school premises Credit: @CastleNewnham

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had received between 40 and 50 calls in just one hour on Thursday morning over significant flooding in the town.

It came as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms causing some isolated flooding and disruption.

Bedford saw 43.4mm in total, with 24.2mm falling in one hour, while Cardington saw 35.6mm in one hour between 7am and 8am.

In Cambridgeshire, Brampton had 31.2mm of rain while the average across the county was 25.8mm, and Hutton in Essex saw Hutton 20.4mm.

Ms Creevey said: "The heaviest of the rain was focused across western areas, with the radar showing intense rain in greens and yellows."

It said there was "a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds".

It added that "spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures".

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for parts of the region Credit: @CastleNewnham

