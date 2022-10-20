Play Brightcove video

Voters in Liz Truss's Norfolk constituency said the prime minister had been "stabbed in the back", as she announced she would be stepping down.

In Thetford, the largest town in Ms Truss's South West Norfolk base, some said they had sympathy for the beleaguered prime minister - while others conceded it was "time to go".

In a statement at Number 10, Ms Truss announced she was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party after a tumultuous premiership, the shortest in British history.

Thetford conservative councillor Roy Brame told ITV News Anglia that the party should have supported her more.

Conservative councillor Roy Brame said he was disappointed for her. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Absolute sheer disappointment for her. She's done the job she said she was going to do; they [MPs] should have backed her," he said.

"It is no laughing stock - she gave us her policy and they wouldn't go with it."

It was a sentiment echoed by Mark Rouse, 71, who said he felt Ms Truss had taken the blame.

"It's very unfortunate that she has ended up taking the blame for what they believe in," he said.

"Frankly she's been raised on the petard of her own party beliefs and then the party stab her in the back for it."

Martin Rouse felt the PM had been 'stabbed in the back'

Just days ago, voters in Downham Market, also in Ms Truss's constituency, had claimed she had "lost the plot" and deserved to be ousted.

Others on the streets of Thetford were not surprised at the news.

"I don't want to be horrible to her but I don't think she was very good for the job," resident Mark Copsey said.

Christine Preston, 64, who works in a shoe shop in the town, said the cost of living crisis had left some of her customers frightened - and a change in leadership was unsettling.

"It's a bit sad, really," she said. "She wasn't really given a chance and whoever takes over her place I hope they do a better job than what she's done."

Liz Truss resigning outside Number 10 Credit: ITV News

Ms Truss said there would be a leadership election to replace her "to be delivered within the next week" after meeting with King Charles to offer her resignation.

But Thetford resident Chris Fairbrand, 52, said he wanted to see a general election instead.

"It may give a chance for the public to vote, I do believe that the public should have the chance to vote," he said.

Ms Truss has currently clocked up 44 full days in the role – behind the next shortest premiership, that of Tory statesman George Canning, who spent 118 full days as PM in 1827 before dying in office from ill health.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know