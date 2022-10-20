A US citizen has admitted causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in a crash three years ago.

Anne Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in a hearing at the Old Bailey.

Mr Dunn, 19, died on 27 August 2019 when his motorbike was in a crash with a car driving on the wrong side of the road outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat at the base, had originally been charged with causing death by dangerous driving - which she denied at the Old Bailey - but she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving on Thursday.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC said the plea was accepted by the Crown.

He said it was a "plea that has been considered at the highest level and with the greatest care, and with great consultation with Harry's family".

Sacoolas will be sentenced at the end of November, the judge said.

Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the crash near RAF Croughton, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

However, in December 2019, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge her with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving.

Mr Dunn’s family, who had long campaigned for his killer to face justice, were sitting in court as she entered her plea.

Both Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn held their heads in their hands as Sacoolas pleaded guilty.

Telling the court the Crown accepted the plea of causing death by careless driving, Mr Atkinson said: “The Crown recognises putting at risk a vulnerable road user is capable of amounting to dangerous driving.

"The prosecution has taken into account… the mitigation available to this defendant and the balance of justice.

“It has been considered at the very highest level.

“The Crown considers the plea of causing death by careless driving is one that is acceptable.”

Mr Atkinson said the Crown would not be proceeding to trial on the causing death by dangerous driving charge.

The guilty plea was watched by around 20 members of Harry Dunn’s family.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know