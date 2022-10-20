A woman has been arrested after a Moldovan man was shot in the head in a quiet residential road in Northampton.

Police were called to Southampton Road in Far Cotton, Northampton, at 7.20pm on Saturday 15 October where they found the man with severe head injuries.

The 31-year-old victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Following the shooting police have stepped up patrols in the area, in an effort to reassure people.

Police stepped up patrols in the area following the shooting. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police say a woman from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and remains in custody.

Officers would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 376 of 15/10/22 or submit it online.

