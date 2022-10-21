A bakery has been fined after a customer found a cockroach in their hot drink.

Hi Sweety was prosecuted by Cambridge City Council after a member of the public complained about discovering the insect.

Following the complaint, the council's environmental health officers made an unannounced inspection to the bakery on 5 January.

They found evidence of live and dead cockroaches, which have the potential to cause illness through the contamination of food and surfaces, said the council.

They closed the bakery immediately.

Following the investigation, Hi Sweety carried out remedial works and after further inspections, council officers found that there was no longer a risk to public health and the bakery was allowed to reopen.

Company director Jingping Li and manager Dujuan Liu pleaded guilty to four food hygiene offences on behalf of themselves and Hi Sweety.

At Cambridge Magistrates' Court the business was fined £6,473.18.

Rosy Moore, executive councillor for environment, climate change and biodiversity, said: “When businesses fall short of the standards we expect, we will always take speedy action to make sure we protect people’s health and wellbeing.

“Food businesses should always put public health at the very top of their list of priorities and, as in this case, we will work proactively to support any businesses where the standards are not up to scratch, to help them rectify the issues.

“I would always encourage patrons of local eateries to get in touch with our team with any concerns, just as the individual did who reported the cockroaches at this premises."

