Harry Dunn’s father has said he regrets he "didn't do more" at the scene of the crash where his son died.

The teenage motorcyclist was travelling outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in 2019 when he was hit by a car being driven by US citizen Anne Sacoolas.

His father, Tim Dunn, said Harry had been speaking at the scene and he never imagined his son would die.

“That night was horrific. It was the worst night ever," said Mr Dunn.

"I have regrets. So, so bad. I regret - knowing now that he did die - that I didn’t do more.

“I just beat myself up because I didn’t go up to him up close, I only stood away and spoke to him.

He added: “I wish I’d have gone and held Harry’s hand or something – I don’t know if it would have made any difference.”

Harry was taken to the John Radcliffe Infirmary in Oxford but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

“I go up to the crash site quite a lot," said Mr Dunn. "I went there a couple of days ago to strim and put some daffodils in ready for the spring.

“I speak to him every morning. I’ve got a drawing that a friend of mine had done at the bottom of the stairs, of one of my favourite photos of me and Harry at the football.

“So I say to him every morning, ‘hello’, and ask him if he’s all right – it’s just what I do.”

On Thursday, Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, bringing to an end a three-year fight for justice for the family.

