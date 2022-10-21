A man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Suffolk.

A 41-year-old died in hospital after being found with serious injuries in Old School Close in Leiston on Monday.

He has now been identified Agris Leigavnieks, of Old School Close, Leiston.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment under police guard, before being transferred to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

Oskars Kantors, 28, also of Old School Close in Leiston was charged Mr Leigavnieks' murder on Thursday night and is due to appear before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday.

Kantors has also been charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm, relating to two incidents in Leiston on Monday.

Just before 5pm, a man was reported to have been punched in the face in the High Street, and shortly after 9pm a woman called police to report that she had been assaulted at her home in Old School Close.

A 41-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Wednesday has been released on bail until 8 November pending further inquiries.