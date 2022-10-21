A convicted paedophile has been sent back to jail for trying to lure children to his house by offering them money and sweets.

As a registered sex offender, Bernard Crathorne had been given very strict conditions, one of them being not to have any unsupervised contact with a child under 16.

But on several occasions in August 2020, Crathorne spoke to numerous children outside his home – offering them sweets and money and inviting them into his house.

None of the children went inside, said police.

He was arrested and jailed for four-and-a-half years after admitting four counts of breaching his sexual harm prevention order, one count of sexual assault on a female under 13, and one count of causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He was also given an extended licence period of five years, meaning it will not expire until he is nearly 100.

Det Con Angie Torley said: “Bernard Crathorne is a dangerous and prolific sex offender and I am really pleased that we have managed to get him locked up and away from children."

She added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the children in this case for their bravery in reporting this matter.

"Initially, Crathorne decided to plead not guilty, meaning they had to be cross-examined in court, something no child should have to be asked to do.

“Their bravery in coming forward and providing evidence has meant that Crathorne can no longer harm children in the community."

