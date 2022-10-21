Stansted Airport is hoping to attract more international routes after businesses in Cambridge voiced strong support for new destinations.

Research reveals that linking technology, manufacturing and life science companies in Cambridge, to business destinations like Boston and San Francisco, via direct flights could unlock £185m of investment.

Routes to Asia are also in strong demand - especially Singapore - as 21% of Cambridge biomedical companies are already Asia-Pacific owned.

Business leaders were asked for their views in a report called Connecting Cambridge to the World that was carried out by Stansted Airport and Cambridge&.

Several companies said they would shift more than 50% of their flights away from other London airports, for quicker travelling time. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Gareth Powell, London Stansted's managing director, said: "This new research makes very clear the compelling case for new direct services to link Cambridge, via London Stansted, to global centres of excellence in high value sectors like technology, life sciences and advanced manufacturing.

"The overwhelming majority of businesses surveyed said they expect their international travel needs to increase over the next five years, and that convenience and faster travelling times were the main reasons for shifting business flights to Stansted."

