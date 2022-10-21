Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura went to ask children how they feel

A former headteacher has described children going hungry as a "scandal" amid growing calls for the government to extend free school meals to all children in homes on universal credit.

It comes as teachers report seeing increasing numbers of children coming to school hungry - which is having a negative impact on their education.

At North Denes Primary School in Great Yarmouth, where almost half the children receive free school meals, the school even has its own food bank to support the growing number of families struggling to cope.

"We don't even finish serving our first meal and, bless them, they are standing round that corner waiting for seconds. And that's daily," said the school's cook manager Stephanie Smith.

"You speak to a lot of the children and we will say 'have a beautiful half term' and they'll say 'We wish we were at school'.

"We believe it's because they get their nice hot dinner."

Nearly half the children at North Denes primary are eligible for free school meals Credit: ITV News Anglia

Eight-year-old Violet-Mae told ITV News Anglia she just wished all children would be fed.

"I wish that other people could have it for free because not many people can afford it," she said.

"We're lucky we have it free at our school... I just wish that other children could."

Violet-Mae, eight, wishes everyone was as lucky as her. Credit: ITV News Anglia

To be eligible for free school meals after Year 3, a household on universal credit in England must earn less than £7,400 a year after tax and not including benefits.

According to the Child Action Poverty Group, that low threshold means that many children from working families in poverty are not entitled to free school meals, despite being unable to meet the costs.

1 in 3 Pupils in England living in poverty miss out on free school meals - equivalent to 800,000

As the cost of living crisis spirals, education leaders and unions have written to the government calling for ministers to extend free school meals to all children from families on universal credit.

"What we are seeing very visibly and heartbreakingly is youngsters who are coming from homes who can't be fed properly in the morning and where they aren't entitled to free school meals during the day," said Geoff Barton, from the Association of School and College Leaders.

"It simply isn't good enough and the government needs to do something urgently like the government in Wales and Scotland.

"Unless you have food in your belly, you are not going to be able to learn properly. That is a scandal in one of the richest countries on the globe."

Teachers say going hungry has a negative impact on a pupil's education Credit: ITV News Anglia

The government says it has already expanded access to free school meals but Debbie Whiting, the headteacher of North Denes, said that was not enough - and believes every child should be given them.

"I would like to see all children having a meal at lunchtime, a free school meal at lunchtime because then you would know they have all had something, that it is nutritious.

"Sometimes packed lunches are great, but sometimes they are not very adequate. We are noticing a difference but I think there is worse to come."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know