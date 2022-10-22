A boy has died after a garage wall collapsed in Essex.

Police were called to the house St John's Road in Clacton just before 7pm on Friday 21 October.

A man in his 30s was rescued from the rubble with an arm injury but a 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the pair knew each other and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector James Hardingham, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of those concerned at this sad time.

“We’re continuing our enquiries to establish the facts leading to the wall collapse.

“If anyone has information that can help us, or anyone who was in St John’s Road just before 7pm last night and saw anything that could help our investigation, they should call us.”

Road closures were in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The house the garage was attached to has been declared safe.

Police have appealed for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

