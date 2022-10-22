A former Eastenders actress from Essex has died backstage at a theatre following a performance in a play in Nottingham.

Josephine Melville, who was based in Southend, had been appearing in the play 'Nine Night' at the Nottingham Playhouse.

Theatre staff and an audience member gave her immediate help before paramedics arrived, but she died at the scene.

The Nottingham Playhouse said in a statement that her family members had been informed and the entire company and staff were, "in a state of shock".

In a statement, it said: "Josephine was a truly wonderful and well-loved person, a revered and deeply respected performer, director, producer, archivist and writer, and a tremendous Auntie Maggie in Nine Night.

"We are offering our full support to her family, our onstage and production crew and all staff at this awful time.

"In light of these events, all performances Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse have been cancelled," it added.

Based in Southend, Josephine Melville's acting credits included parts in EastEnders, The Bill, Casualty and Prime Suspect.

In 1986, she performed as Tessa Parker - girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter - several times on EastEnders. She returned as Ellie Wright, a different character in 2005.

She was also the co-founder of the South Essex African Caribbean Association.

Chief Executive of Nottingham Playhouse, Stephanie Sirr said: "We send our love and condolences to Jo’s family and friends.

"On a deeply tragic and extremely difficult evening we want to pay tribute to the company of Nine Night and to the whole Nottingham Playhouse team who managed the situation with empathy and professionalism."

