Play Brightcove video

Ely Cathedral was centre stage over the weekend as it was turned into a Hollywood film set, with rumours that actor Bradley Cooper was shooting his latest movie in the city.

Crews and trucks were seen unpacking equipment on Saturday and the whole cathedral was illuminated in the evening with huge lighting rigs.

Information about what is being filmed has been a closely guarded secret all week but locals believe it to be a film about the composer Leonard Bernstein, titled Maestro.

As well as being the leading man, Bradley Cooper is also listed as the writer and director of the film, which is scheduled for release next year.

Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese are credited as producers.

Crews were spotted over the weekend, unloading equipment and musical instruments outside the cathedral.

Hollywood arrives in Ely with trailers and trucks stationed outside the cathedral Credit: ITV News Anglia

There was lots of activity with London Symphony Orchestra seen packing up equipment on Saturday.

Musical equipment was spotted being packed away on Saturday Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ely Cathedral is no stranger to the glitz and glamour of the silver screen, staging scenes for various films including Elizabeth: The Golden Age, The Other Boleyn Girl, Macbeth, Jupiter Ascending and The King's Speech, according to its website.

Television productions have also used the cathedral, including scenes from the Netflix drama, The Crown.

The cathedral was turned into Westminster Abbey in 2016 for scenes depicting the wedding of the then Princess Elizabeth to Prince Phillip.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: