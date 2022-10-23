The family of a 12-year-old who died when a garage wall collapsed in Essex have paid tribute to their "well-loved boy".

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens died on Friday 21 October, after the wall collapsed at a house in St John's Road, Clacton.

His family said it was a "tragic accident".

"We cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken," they said.

“Our Swaley was a well-loved boy who had friends not only in Clacton, but also in Dartford and Wickford and will be missed by so many.

“As a family, we would like to ask for privacy at this difficult time whilst we come to terms with our loss.

“We appreciate and would like to say thank you for all of the kind tributes to our boy.”

Police and firefighters were called to the incident. A man in his 30s was rescued from the rubble. He suffered an arm injury.

Scott-Swaley's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector James Hardingham, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts continue to be with Scott-Swaley’s family and friends following this tragic incident.

“We’re continuing our enquiries to establish the facts leading to the wall collapse.

“If anyone has information that can help us, or anyone who was in St John’s Road just before 7pm last night and saw anything that could help our investigation, should call us.”

The house the garage was attached to has been declared safe.

Police are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage relating to the incident.

