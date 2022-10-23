A 34-year-old woman has been charged with conspiracy to murder after a man was shot in the head in a quiet residential road.

Police were called to Southampton Road in Far Cotton, Northampton at 7.20pm on Saturday 15 October, where they found the man, 31, with severe head injuries.

Violeta Florea, of Southampton Road appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Saturday where she was charged with conspiracy to murder.

Forea was remanded in custody until Tuesday when she will appear at Northampton Crown Court.

She was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the shooting of the man who police says is from Moldova.He was found with a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to a hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers said he spoke Romanian and have issued an appeal in his language to seek help from his community.

Following the shooting police have stepped up patrols in the area, in an effort to reassure people.Officers would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: