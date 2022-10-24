An e-scooter rider who was hit by a traffic light knocked down by a car has died in hospital.

The man, aged in his 30s, was waiting to cross the road on his e-scooter when the silver Renault Megane hit the pole at the crossing, which then hit the rider on the head.

The crash happened at about 10.55pm on Thursday on Edgar Mobbs Way, near the Northampton Town Football Club stadium.

The rider was taken to University Hospital Coventry but died the following day.

Investigations into the collision are taking place and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

They have also appealed to anyone who has captured the crash or the car travelling along Walter Tull Way on dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

