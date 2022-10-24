A pedestrian who was killed after falling into the road was a hard worker who "loved having a laugh and a joke", his family said.

Karl Bradshaw, 41, died after being hit by a black Renault Megane in Peterborough on Thursday.

Police said he had fallen into the road shortly before the car rounded a corner on to Paston Ridings and struck him.

Two people from Crowland - a 45-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman - have since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The man has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while disqualified. He has been released on police bail.

In a statement, Mr Bradshaw's family thanked his friends for their support.

"Karl was hard working and happy to help anyone. He loved having a laugh and joke with his family and friends," they said.

"Karl had a great many friends who made him part of their families, which he loved and appreciated."

Mr Bradshaw had been walking along a footpath around 8.30pm on Thursday when he fell into the road. A Renault Megane then turned right out of Hallfields Lane, on to Paston Ridings, and hit him.

Police have appealed for anyone with dash-cam footage from around that time.

