Police are hunting a driver who failed to stop after hitting and killing a man who had fallen into the road.

The victim, who was in his 30s, was walking along a footpath in Peterborough just after 8.30pm on Thursday.

He fell into the road just before a car - thought by police to be a Renault Megane - turned out of Hallfields Lane and on to Paston Ridings, hitting the man.

The driver did not stop and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Insp Garry Webb, of Cambridgeshire Police, said officers were doing all they could to investigation but needed the public's help.

He appealed for witnesses and anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the time to get in touch.

