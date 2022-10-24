A former police officer who called in sick so she could go to watch horse racing with her friends has been proven to have committed gross misconduct.

Former PC Kiara Wealls, from Essex Police, was due to work a late shift on 24 June 2022, but called in sick.

The police constable then attended Newmarket racecourse and got in an "altercation" with other members of the public, said Essex Police.

The incident was reported to the force and an investigation was launched by the Professional Standards Department.

Former PC Wealls resigned in July.

An Essex Police misconduct hearing found she had breached standards of discreditable conduct and would have been dismissed had she not already resigned.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, who chaired the hearing, said: “When a member of Essex Police needs to report sick because they are unwell there is rightly trust and understanding that they will use this period to get well to return to duty.

“Ms Wealls abused this trust and attended a social event with friends.

"Essex Police will support staff who are ill, but we will not tolerate behaviour that undermines the integrity of the force and brings the hard work of the many into disrepute.”