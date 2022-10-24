A radio presenter died mid-way through presenting his popular breakfast show.

Broadcaster Tim Gough was on air at GenX when the service was cut mid-song just an hour into the slot.

Mr Gough, 55, had been presenting the morning show from his home 35 miles away from the Ipswich station's headquarters.

The music restarted a few minutes later but the presenter did not return and GenX - which only opened early this year - later confirmed he had died.

His colleague Mark Eley said on Facebook that Mr Gough had died "doing what he loved most".

"Today is such a very sad day," he added. "A son, a brother, and a dear friend and colleague from the GenX Radio Suffolk family has been taken from us far too soon.

"Tim leaves behind a huge hole which is impossible to fill and we are all in shock.

"In the short time I have known him, it is clear to see his talent and passion for radio and the knowledge and support that he has shown to others is huge. I have learnt so much from Tim."

Tributes online called Mr Gough a "local radio legend" and praised his cheerful voice.

Born and bred in Suffolk, the broadcaster's career spanned more than a quarter of a century and began at Radio Orwell in Suffolk in 1986.

He did stints on Smooth Radio and at stations in the Midlands but had been away from the microphone for more than a decade before joining GenX.

A Facebook post by the radio station said he was survived by his son, sister, brother and mother.

