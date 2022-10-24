A couple killed when their car hit a tree had a three-year-old child who was not in the vehicle at the time, police have confirmed.

Ryan and Jenyfer Quinn died when their blue Porsche crashed on Lower Road, on the Bedfordshire-Cambridgeshire border, earlier this month.

Mr Quinn, 38, and Mrs Quinn, 35, were originally from Manchester but moved to Potton in Bedfordshire four years ago.

They were the only people in the car.

In a statement, their family said they had made many good friends during that time.

"Their tragic passing has shocked everyone and we are grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from everyone whose lives they have touched," they said.

"They are survived by their three-year-old child, who is being supported by friends and family."

Police said the crash took place on a rural and secluded road but are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage from the area to get in touch.

