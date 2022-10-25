A driving instructor who says her learners get abuse in every lesson has joined a campaign to bring in tougher penalties for those who abuse novice drivers.

Those behind the petition, which has gained over 10,000 signatures, are calling for more to be done to prevent "on-road bullying" of learners by introducing stronger sentences for drivers who drive dangerously around new motorists.

Linda Ball, a driving instructor in Daventry, Northamptonshire, backed the petition and said: “Pre-pandemic, I had maybe one to two issues with abuse per day now it's one or two times per lesson.

"Unfortunately this abuse is all too common.

"I was out recently for six hours teaching and in each lesson I received abuse.

“I really feel there should be a tough consequence for drivers abusing learners, it's surely time for there to be an offence of learner intimidation or dangerous driving around a learner, with points or a fine being imposed."

Linda Ball has called for stricter punishments for abusing learner drivers. Credit: Marmalade Insurance

It comes as research by insurance company Marmalade revealed four in five learner drivers have experienced abuse and intimidation from other road users while driving.

More than half of driving instructors said the abuse had increased since the start of the pandemic, resulting in one in every eight learner drivers quitting driving completely.

Over 1,000 learner drivers and more than 400 driving instructors were surveyed from across the UK.

The survey found the most incidents were at roundabouts, with the second most incidents occurring at traffic lights.

Almost three quarters of instructors said learners were making more mistakes following the abuse.

The campaign has put forward several solutions to the abuse, including on-the-spot fines, anger management courses and three penalty points.

