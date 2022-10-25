Colleagues of a local radio DJ who died mid-broadcast while presenting the breakfast show said the station would become a legacy to his hard work.

Tim Gough passed away on Monday from a suspected heart attack while on air working for GenX Radio in Suffolk.

The presenter had begun playing the Madness song Grey Day around 7.50am but the music was cut part way through.

Station owner James Hazell broke the news on air during his own show around 11am and revealed Mr Gough had died from a "catastrophic cardiac episode".

He later paid tribute to a "caring, fun guy" and said Ipswich-based GenX Radio would become a legacy to the presenter.

"You may have heard me say today, in an emotional state, that I was not sure about the future of GenX in light of the devastating news of Tim's death. Well I am now... because of the hundreds of loving messages," he said.

"Tim was part of building GenX Radio and I will not allow his hard work to amount to nothing.

"We are going to create the best radio station we possibly can, that Suffolk is proud of. It will be Tim's legacy."

Cricket fan Tim Gough, who died on air while presenting the breakfast show for GenX Radio Suffolk. Credit: Tim Gough / Twitter

Norwich City fan Mr Gough was presenting from his home in Lackford, near Bury St Edmunds, when he died.

He grew up in Suffolk and began his broadcasting career at Radio Orwell in 1986. He went on to present shows on Saxon Radio, SGR-FM, Smooth Radio, and a number of stations in the East Midlands.

Virgin Radio UK presenter Amy Voce said: "Absolutely gutted to hear this news about Tim. He was my first ever boss in radio at Leicester Sound when I was 18 and was so wonderful.

"I have the happiest of memories & we always kept in touch & if it wasn't for him I might not be in radio."

Gaynor Marshall, an executive producer for BBC radio, added: "Such sad news. When I was at Smooth Radio Nottingham he took me under his wing, super caring and all round lovely man. What an awful shock."

