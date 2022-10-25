An armed rapist who attacked two women on a footpath five years ago when he was just 15 has been jailed.

Awais Rehman assaulted his victims on two separate occasions as he walked along a cycle path in Peterborough in 2017.

He raped one woman during the morning of 30 September 2017 on Bretton Way after grabbing her from behind and pulling a large kitchen knife from his trousers. The victim, who was 24, screamed but was told to be quiet as he pulled her into nearby bushes.

A week later, he robbed and sexually assaulted a second woman.

It took police nine months to track him down, following "good old-fashioned police work", officers said.

The case first came to court in 2018 but Rehman, now 20, was ruled not fit to stand trial. Instead, a jury tried him in his absence and ruled he did commit the rape and sexual assault.

In May 2019, at the age of 17, he was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

Police released e-fit images and made media appeals as they tried to track down rapist Awais Rehman. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Rehman has since been deemed fit to plead and appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he admitted five offences including rape, sexual assault and threatening a person with a blade.

On Tuesday he was jailed for six years and two months in prison, with a further eight years on licence, and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order. A restraining order prevents him from contacting his victims.

Sentencing, Judge Mark Bishop said there had been a significant degree of planning in the attacks - with Rehman loitering in the area armed with a knife.

In a statement read to court, the rape victim said: "Although five years have passed since this incident, I still remember it as if it happened a week ago.

"I lived through this incident, yes. I survived it... I still often have thoughts that something bad might happen to me. I hate living with that feeling."

Det Con Denise Brown, of Cambridgeshire Police, said Rehman's victims were still living in fear with one having considered taking her own life.

The officer said it was a case she would "personally never forget".

"It took us nine months to track him down," she said. "We issued media appears and an e-fit image but it was good old-fashioned police that led us to him in the end after we knocked on his door and took his DNA."

