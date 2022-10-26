A man who used his electric bicycle to do "donuts" in a graveyard has been fined and had points added to his driving licence.

Lewis Raftery, 29, was arrested on the evening of Monday 22 August at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Church Terrace, Wisbech.

He was seen riding through the church grounds, shouting "chase me plod" at police officers, swearing and taunting them while tearing up the grass with his bike.

Raftery was later identified by officers and arrested at his home in Ecton Grove, Elm.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 October where he admitted driving without due care and attention, criminal damage and using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was sentenced on the same day when he was fined £40 and must also pay £100 compensation to the owners of the churchyard – Fenland District Council.

Raftery also had three penalty points added to his driving licence.

PC Justin Bielawski, from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “While tackling anti-social behaviour around our towns has been a focus for the neighbourhood team for a while, this month, following consultation with our communities, tackling ASB in parks and open spaces in Wisbech Town Park, St Peter’s Garden and Tillery Park has been formally set as a priority for us to focus on over the next three months.“

Police are urging members of the public to report concerns and information about ASB to them.

