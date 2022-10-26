Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man say they are hunting for a discarded phone which could hold vital evidence.

Bako Azad Sheikha, 22, died on 12 September in Distillery Lane in Colchester, and a man has since been charged with his murder.

Detectives piecing together the circumstances of Mr Sheikha's death are appealing for help in finding the missing phone.

The phone is an Apple iPhone 11 which may have been discarded on the A12 between Colchester and Ipswich between 8.30am and 9.15am on 12 September.

Police do not know what colour the phone is.

Det Ch Insp Ant Alcock of Essex Police said: “The work of the investigating team does not stop at the point of charge, and we work incredibly hard to leave no stone unturned and present clear and specific evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service for use throughout the court proceedings.

Police cordons were set up at the scene following the stabbing. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“As part of our enquiries, we believe there is a phone outstanding which we would like to locate.

“We believe it was discarded on the A12 between Colchester and Ipswich between 8.30am and 9.15am on September 12. I would appeal to anyone who stopped in a layby on the road and perhaps saw an iPhone or has even picked it up to get in touch with us.

“We would like to locate it as quickly as possible. We believe it will help us to pursue a number of lines enquiries.”

Rakar Rahimi, 22, of no fixed abode, appeared in Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 16 September charged with murder, and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 11 November.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

