Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman who was last seen four days ago.

Enya, aged 25, was last seen in Milton Keynes on Saturday evening and has not been heard from since.

She is 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with long, brown hair and a tattoo on her right wrist.

It is not known what Enya was wearing when she was last seen, said police, but she normally wears a black puffa jacket, joggers and trainers.

Insp Phil Turner-Robson, of Thames Valley Police, said: “We are very concerned for Enya’s welfare so I am appealing for anyone with information on her whereabouts to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting reference number 43220399620.