A reward of up to £1,000 is being offered by Crimestoppers as police hunt a man wanted in connection with supplying drugs.

Matthew Purves, 38, is originally from Peterborough but has links to various places in the UK, including Cambridge.

Police said Purves was wanted in connection with a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Northamptonshire.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police immediately on 999.

To qualify for the reward, information must be passed on to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or via their non-traceable anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

