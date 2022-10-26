A man shot in the head in a residential street remains in a critical condition in hospital, said police, as they made a second arrest in their investigation.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old man in Kent on suspicion of conspiracy to murder over the shooting on 15 October.

A man aged 31 was found with severe head injuries in Southampton Road in the Far Cotton area of the town.

The arrested man has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A 34-year-old woman has already appeared in court charged with conspiracy to murder.

Violeta Florea, of Southampton Road, Northampton, appeared before Northampton Crown Court and was remanded in custody until Wednesday, 21 December, when she will appear again.

Officers would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information and have yet to come forward.

They are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 376 of 15/10/22.

