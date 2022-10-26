A charity which works with vulnerable and homeless people has been left facing a four-figure bill after vandals slashed the tyres on its delivery van.

It is the second time this year Emmaus Suffolk has faced damage to its vehicle, which was also targeted in June.

The charity - which provides support to people struggling with food poverty, fleeing domestic abuse, and facing homelessness - said the damage, which was discovered on Tuesday morning, would directly hamper how many people it could help.

It estimates that the damage will cost £1,000, in addition to the £2,000 June's attack cost, and it will also see a loss of revenue from the van being off the road and unable to do house clearances, or deliver furniture purchases to customers - both of which it said were vital to the organisation’s running.

The blow also comes at a time when the organisation is already struggling to pay rising energy bills.

Claire Staddon, chief executive of Emmaus Suffolk, said: “We’re shocked that we’re facing this situation again and appalled at the damage.

"Our main priority is being able to run the services that people rely on like our One Pot Wonder offer and the weekly hubs.

"If anyone is in the position to help us out or donate, we would be incredibly grateful."