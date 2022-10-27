Three tiny bundles of joy have been born at a safari park in Woburn to the excitement of zookeepers.

The infants were born last week to mothers Ringo and Tye, both aged 13, and Jammie Dodger aged 12, and have been settling into their new surroundings.

Their arrival takes the total squirrel monkey troop at Woburn Safari Park up to 28.

Squirrel monkeys are not listed as endangered, but they are under threat from deforestation and the fragmentation of their habitat so the zoo treats every new birth as a cause for celebration.

Zookeepers at the park said all mums and offspring are doing well and are displaying all the behaviours that they would expect from new arrivals and recent parents.

While the males provide no parental care, the squirrel monkey infants will be dependent on mum for almost everything for the first few weeks.

Louise King, one of the keepers at Woburn, said: "Nursing, comfort and protection will be top on the agenda for these experienced mothers in the coming weeks. They’ll also provide a comfortable place for little ones to sleep whilst they become familiar with the rest of the group and their new surroundings.

“Squirrel monkeys are a really sociable species so as the infants grow and become moreindependent we expect to see a lot more interaction with the other monkeys. We can’t wait until these newest babies are big enough to join in the fun with the other playful primates!”

Louise reported that siblings and other members of the troop have already shown an interest, and were seen approaching mums and babies and looking protective over the tiny new arrivals.

Guianan squirrel monkeys are the smallest of the primate family Cebidae, and are found in tropical rainforests in South America.

They face threat from forest destruction and fragmentation, so keepers are delighted that visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about this species and how they interact.

The tiny trio won’t be sexed until the youngsters grow and begin independently exploring their new home.

Visitors are already able to see the youngsters out with their mums.

